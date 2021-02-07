Three-star guard C.J. Gunn has verbally committed to Indiana University. Gunn, a 6’4” shooting guard from Indianapolis, chose the Hoosiers over conference opponents such as Cincinnati, Kansas State, Wake Forest and Xavier.

Gunn is Archie Miller’s first commitment in the class of 2022. The Hoosiers extended a scholarship offer to the Lawrence North star in August of 2020.

He may just be a three-star recruit, but Gunn brings much more to the table than his ranking suggests. Here is an in-depth look at what makes him unique and why he will be an asset for the Hoosiers