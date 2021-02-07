 CJ Gunn breaks down his commitment to Indiana
CJ Gunn breaks down his commitment to Indiana

Indiana picks up a commitment from 2022 Rivals150 wing CJ Gunn.
Indiana landed a commitment from Lawrence North (IN) wing CJ Gunn on Sunday. He chose the Hoosiers over programs like Kansas State, Cincinnati, Xavier and Wake Forest amongst others.

It marks IU's first commitment in the 2022 class.

The 6-foot-5 guard talked to TheHoosier.com about his commitment, relationship with the staff and where he sees his fit on the roster.

As for most class of 2022 recruits making college decisions, due to COVID Gunn was not able to take any official visits during his recruitment. He did take a few 'unofficial' visits this past fall to Louisville, Cincinnati, Indiana and Xavier, where he was able to walk around the campus and try to get a feel for campus life.

"I enjoyed the recruiting process and building the relationships with each coaching staff. But it did prevent me from building a strong relationship with some of the coaches further away," Gunn said. "I needed to feel the college and couldn't get the vibe of the schools because of COVID.

"IU was always a big thing around here... staying at home, it feels great knowing I can come back home and see my family, and my sister is in-state (too) so I know I can always come home to see them."

{{ article.author_name }}