National top-35 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino commits to Indiana

Hood-Schifino is ranked No. 32 in the class of 2022 Rivals150 rankings. He is also the No. 6 ranked shooting guard.

He chose Indiana over Tennessee as well as offers from Memphis, Texas, Florida, Kansas and Georgetown among others.

Heading into his decision, the 6-foot-5 guard made junior year official visits to Indiana, Tennessee and Georgetown. He also made an unofficial visit to Wake Forest.

During the summer, Indiana was the most noticeable school recruiting him hardest. The IU staff went 3-deep multiple times to events and games for the 2022 prospect. Indiana also sent its entire coaching staff to what ended up being Hood-Schifino's final AAU game in July.

“The history of Indiana is great. They have a new coach is Mike Woodson, who just got the job. He hit me up almost immediately after he was hired and I have gotten a good feel for him," Hood-Schifino previously said of IU's recruitment. "I have been talking to coach Woodson and (assistant) coach Kenya Hunter a lot."

Hood-Schifino was offered from the previous Indiana staff but Mike Woodson ramped up the Hoosiers' recruitment of the 6-foot-5 guard.

"They want me to come in and be me," Hood-Schifino added. "You know, play my game, get the ball out and go."

He has shown his ability to play both on and off of the ball this spring and summer. He has made his jumper more consistent and has emerged as one of the top guards in the country.

At Peach Jam he averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 assists per game for Team Thad. He had a few 20+ point games and also led his team back from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit and went on to win in overtime.

"As far as offense, I feel like I'm really good in the open court, getting out and going," Hood-Schifino said. "Also in the pick and roll game. Learning how to slow the game down, coming off of screens, I feel like I've really become good at that. So playing fast and with a lot of ball screens."

Shaw described Hood-Schifino's game.

"Hood-Schifino is a strong-framed guard who plays with great pace in the half court. A true point guard, he has the size (6-foot-6 and 215 pounds) to play off the ball as well. Hood-Schifino can score in the mid range and is a high-level-to-elite rebounder from the guard position. He is also carving out a reputation as a shutdown perimeter defender. So much of his skill set leads to winning games."

Here are my scouting notes from Hood-Schifino.

Such a good frame for a guard. Good size, length and build. Didn't settle for any forced shots and put the pressure on the defense on every drive. Athletic, unselfish, can score at all three levels, can play in transition or halfcourt. Knows how to manipulate the defense. Super collected, calm, under control the entire game. Really like his presence as a main ball handler. Can score and get to the rim when he wants, but rarely forces it. Does a good job penetrating while still looking to create for his teammates.