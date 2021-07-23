Rivals150 forward Kaleb Banks commits to Indiana

Banks took an official visit to Indiana in June and came away extremely impressed with the Hoosiers. He was offered shortly after IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond joined the staff.

Banks is ranked No. 129 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings.

Indiana's facilities have undergone upgrades over the past few years and a major reason for that was so they would 'wow' recruits when they stepped foot on campus. That was the case for Banks.

"Assembly Hall is awesome," Banks said. "I love how fans can sit on the floor on the bleachers. The locker room is huge.I like how it has all of the amenities that players can feel at home.

"To be honest, all of the facilities are state of the art. From the practice facilities, training room, weight room, academic center and even the dining hall."

Banks' relationship with IU head coach Mike Woodson was something that pushed Indiana in front of some of the other programs recruiting him.

"Coach Woodson is very down to Earth and personable," Banks said. "We talked about everything from basketball to everyday life things. He was easy to talk to."

He already had a strong relationship with assistant Coach Yasir Rosemond, someone he has known for years. After he took the Indiana job, that relationship continued to grow.

"We have a good relationship. He’s a guy that I know I can trust and someone that will keep it real with me," Banks previously said.

So what exactly will Banks' role be at Indiana? He broke that down.

"They told me that they liked my versatility and what I can bring to the game. They think I would fit perfect for the way they want to run their program," Banks said. "... We didn’t get into much detail other than I am a fit for the 3 position."

Banks excels in the open floor and uses his athleticism in and around the basket. He averaged 24.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season.

"I think I’m a very versatile player at 6-foot-8. I can do a lot of the things coach may ask me to do. Whether it’s guarding multiple positions on defense or getting a basket on offense or setting my teammates up," Banks said. "Also I think I can excel in transition."

Banks is excited to continue his basketball career at Indiana.

"Indiana is indeed a great basketball school. It has a great tradition. I think that the coaching staff is committed to turning the program around."