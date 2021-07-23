The Fit: Kaleb Banks
Mike Woodson made it clear from day one what he wanted the composition of his team to be: three-point shooters and versatile, rangy defenders. In new commit Kaleb Banks, Woodson has found a perfect marriage of both those ideals.
Banks, a 6-foot 8, 215-pound forward from Fayetteville, Georgia, is everything a coach could possibly want in a wing. He has fantastic athletic gifts and budding skills to go alongside those gifts. His best game of the Summer circuit came in late June when he scored 26 points in a variety of different ways.
He is already a solid player, but the long-term potential of Banks is what makes him a fascinating project for Woodson.
Let's take a plunge into what makes him special and set some expectations for the newest Hoosier.
