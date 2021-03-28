 Video: IU 2022 commit CJ Gunn state semifinal highlights
TheHoosier.com Staff • TheHoosier
Kenzie Winstead and Alec Lasley contributed to this story...

Last weekend, Lawrence North wing and class of 2022 Indiana commit CJ Gunn helped the Wildcats escape with a 54-52 win over Bloomington South in the Class 4A Seymour Semi State matchup.

Now, Lawrence North (28-2) will play for a 4A State Championship on April 3 at 8:30 pm against Carmel (25-2).

Gunn is averaging 13.5 points on 51 percent shooting from the field during the state tournament. His best game was the tournament opener, a 26-point outing against Cathedral.

In the State Semifinals, Gunn had 9 points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Here are some video highlights of his performance.

Indiana 2022 commit CJ Gunn and Lawrence North will play for a state title next weekend. (Lee Klafczynski/IndyStar)
