Video: IU 2022 commit CJ Gunn state semifinal highlights
Kenzie Winstead and Alec Lasley contributed to this story...
Last weekend, Lawrence North wing and class of 2022 Indiana commit CJ Gunn helped the Wildcats escape with a 54-52 win over Bloomington South in the Class 4A Seymour Semi State matchup.
Now, Lawrence North (28-2) will play for a 4A State Championship on April 3 at 8:30 pm against Carmel (25-2).
Gunn is averaging 13.5 points on 51 percent shooting from the field during the state tournament. His best game was the tournament opener, a 26-point outing against Cathedral.
In the State Semifinals, Gunn had 9 points on 3-of-9 shooting.
Here are some video highlights of his performance.
