Indiana class of 2022 commit CJ Gunn reconfirmed his commitment to the Hoosiers after speaking with new head coach Mike Woodson.

Gunn had developed a very strong relationship with former coach Archie Miller. Following his dismissal, Gunn remained committed to Indiana but needed to have conversations with whoever the new coach would have been.

On Tuesday, the family had that chance.

"As a parent, I wanted to hear coach Woodson's thoughts regarding CJ. I want coach to have the opportunity to make him one of his guys," CJ's dad Chris told TheHoosier.com.

"CJ, my wife Linda and I each had individual introductory conversations with Coach Woodson. He voiced his desire to keep CJ as part of the Hoosier family and described things he liked about his skillset. He mentioned he watched film and doesn't want him to be committed to anyone but the Hoosiers.

"We gave him that commitment to the IU program, since he is committed to CJ."