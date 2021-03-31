 CJ Gunn reconfirms commitment to IU after speaking with coach Mike Woodson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-31 21:36:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

CJ Gunn reconfirms commitment to IU after speaking with coach Mike Woodson

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana class of 2022 commit CJ Gunn reconfirmed his commitment to the Hoosiers after speaking with new head coach Mike Woodson.

Gunn had developed a very strong relationship with former coach Archie Miller. Following his dismissal, Gunn remained committed to Indiana but needed to have conversations with whoever the new coach would have been.

On Tuesday, the family had that chance.

"As a parent, I wanted to hear coach Woodson's thoughts regarding CJ. I want coach to have the opportunity to make him one of his guys," CJ's dad Chris told TheHoosier.com.

"CJ, my wife Linda and I each had individual introductory conversations with Coach Woodson. He voiced his desire to keep CJ as part of the Hoosier family and described things he liked about his skillset. He mentioned he watched film and doesn't want him to be committed to anyone but the Hoosiers.

"We gave him that commitment to the IU program, since he is committed to CJ."

CJ Gunn reconfirms his commitment to Indiana following conversation with Mike Woodson. (Indystar)
CJ Gunn reconfirms his commitment to Indiana following conversation with Mike Woodson. (Indystar)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}