The Fit: Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana bolstered their 2022 recruiting class after four-star combo guard Jalen Hood-Schfino announced his commitment this afternoon.

He joins C.J. Gunn and Kaleb Banks in Mike Woodson's high school class for 2022.

Originally from North Carolina, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Hood-Schifino moved to play high school ball for famed prep school Montverde Academy (Fla.). He was also on the Nike AAU circuit with Team CP3 and Team Thad.

Much like current IU freshman Tamar Bates, Hood-Schifino has experience practicing and playing against some of the top recruits in the country from his time at Montverde.

Indiana's coaching staff made their intentions clear to Hood-Schifno this summer. There was almost always at least two staff members at every game he played on the AAU circuit, and on one occasion all four coaches were on the sideline during his game.

This dedication to Hood-Schfino clearly paid off, but what can fans expect when he walks on campus in a year? Let's discuss.