{{ timeAgo('2021-07-23 12:09:55 -0500') }}

Video: Indiana commit Kaleb Banks highlights

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana received its second commitment in the class of 2022 when Fayette County (GA) forward Kaleb Banks announced his pledge on Friday.

Banks is ranked No. 129 in the Rivals150 class of 2022.

Banks chose Indiana over programs such has Georgia, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Alabama amongst others.

Kaleb Banks at 2021 MLK Holiday Tournament 

38-point Performance at Holiday Hoopsgiving

2020 Peach State Holiday Classic

