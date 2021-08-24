Video: Indiana commit Jalen Hood-Schifino highlights

Indiana received its third commitment in the class of 2022 when Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made his pledge to the Hoosiers on Tuesday.

Hood-Schifino is Ranked No. 32 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard.

The 6-foot-5 guard chose Indiana over programs such as Tennessee, Memphis, Texas, Florida, Kansas and Georgetown among others.

Below are his video highlights from both his play at Montverde as well as for Team CP3 and Team Thad on the AAU circuit.