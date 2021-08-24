Video: Indiana commit Jalen Hood-Schifino highlights
Indiana received its third commitment in the class of 2022 when Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made his pledge to the Hoosiers on Tuesday.
Hood-Schifino is Ranked No. 32 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard.
The 6-foot-5 guard chose Indiana over programs such as Tennessee, Memphis, Texas, Florida, Kansas and Georgetown among others.
Below are his video highlights from both his play at Montverde as well as for Team CP3 and Team Thad on the AAU circuit.
Jalen Hood-Schifino 2021 Peach Jam Highlights
Jalen Hood-Schifino 2021 Spring Team CP3 Highlights
Jalen Hood-Schifino 2021 Montverde/AAU Highlights
