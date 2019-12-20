The biggest recruiting day of the recruiting calendar – the opening day of the Early Signing Period – has come and gone, and TheHoosier.com has a summarization of the busy day and a quick look into the future before the February signing date. TheHoosier.com also provides context around some of Indiana head coach Tom Allen's discussion about the 2020 class. Read on for all of the updates as the Early Signing Period closes Friday.

Indiana quarterback signee Dexter Williams talked to TheHoosier.com about signing after offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer's departure.

ESP Signing Day Coverage and Moving Forward

TheHoosier.com rolled out a slate of content Wednesday for the first day of the Early Signing Period. All of that content can be found at the following links: Bundle: Early Signing Period Coverage Timeline of Wednesday's events Updated 2019 scholarship chart Signee Spotlights The window for early submissions of National Letters of Intent is today. Moving ahead, the bowl subdivision is in a dead period of the recruiting calendar from Dec. 16 to Jan. 16, which means there is no in-person contact with prospects, no evaluations (in-person workouts/games) of prospects and no unofficial or official visits to schools’ campuses. The next dead period begins Feb. 3 and lasts until Feb. 29, so there is about a half-month period of in-person recruiting allowed before the official National Signing Day on Feb. 20.

Early enrollees set to hit campus soon