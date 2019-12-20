Hoosier Intel: Exiting the Early Signing Period
The biggest recruiting day of the recruiting calendar – the opening day of the Early Signing Period – has come and gone, and TheHoosier.com has a summarization of the busy day and a quick look into the future before the February signing date. TheHoosier.com also provides context around some of Indiana head coach Tom Allen's discussion about the 2020 class.
Read on for all of the updates as the Early Signing Period closes Friday.
ESP Signing Day Coverage and Moving Forward
TheHoosier.com rolled out a slate of content Wednesday for the first day of the Early Signing Period. All of that content can be found at the following links:
Bundle: Early Signing Period Coverage
Timeline of Wednesday's events
Updated 2019 scholarship chart
The window for early submissions of National Letters of Intent is today. Moving ahead, the bowl subdivision is in a dead period of the recruiting calendar from Dec. 16 to Jan. 16, which means there is no in-person contact with prospects, no evaluations (in-person workouts/games) of prospects and no unofficial or official visits to schools’ campuses.
The next dead period begins Feb. 3 and lasts until Feb. 29, so there is about a half-month period of in-person recruiting allowed before the official National Signing Day on Feb. 20.
Early enrollees set to hit campus soon
TheHoosier.com reported the early enrollees set to hit Bloomington in January throughout each of the player profiles on Wednesday, but the complete list is as follows:
Stanford transfer OG Dylan Powell
JUCO transfer OT Luke Haggard
Noblesville C Cam Knight
Carmel LB Ty Wise
Georgia QB Dexter Williams
Fort Wayne OT Luke Wiginton
Georgia DT Damarjhe Lewis
Virginia RB Tim Baldwin
Campbellsburg DE/ATH Caleb Murphy
Wise told TheHoosier.com on Dec. 2 that he will be getting on campus in time to participate in bowl practices, which is not often able to be the case for mid-year enrollees, but his work comes to a close at Carmel High School and his NLI has been submitted before Indiana leaves for the holidays and meets in Jacksonville (mid-year enrollees cannot be at off-campus practices) so the window is open for the young linebacker to be around the team.
TheHoosier.com asked on Dec. 13 about mid-year enrollees at bowl practices, and Allen said they don’t get into full pads but rather hang around the practice to adjust to the speed, the language and the expectations of an Indiana practice. Allen said it’s “not really a huge priority.”
When asked again on Wednesday, Allen confirmed that Wise will be at the bowl practices this weekend before the team leaves for their homes and then meets in Jacksonville on Dec. 28.
Tom Allen phone calls to recruits regarding Kalen DeBoer news
