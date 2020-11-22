2020-21 Player Preview: Trey Galloway
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
PREVIOUS PREVIEWS: Joey Brunk | Al Durham | Rob Phinisee | Race Thompson | Armaan Franklin | Trayce Jackson-Davis | Jerome Hunter | Jordan Geronimo | Anthony Leal
Another major in-state target that Indiana landed, Trey Galloway comes to Indiana as an underrated wing in the class of 2020.
Galloway grew up knowing what the expectation playing at Indiana means for native Hoosiers, and knew he wanted to be a part of it.
"I'm from here and I grew up in Indiana," Galloway previously told TheHoosier. "I know how much history has been in that program, and I'm definitely not going to take it for granted. I'm truly blessed to be able to say I'm committed to the school."
As for what his commitment meant for Indiana, for starters, it was first in the 2020 class and brings the same personality of IU's coach, Archie Miller.
“He’s that guy you want to be in an alley with when something goes down,” Miller previously said. “He’s ready to go at all times. I think he brings a big, physical guard to the table that’s ready to play, compete in the Big Ten early in his career, and he’s a winner.”
TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 player previews with freshman guard Trey Galloway.
High School Career:
Galloway was one of the more underrated players not only in the state, but the entire country. As a senior, he averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for Culver.
Despite having a wrist injury impact his junior and part of his senior season, upon his return to the lineup, Galloway led Culver to a 15-game winning streak. During that stretch, he had a 35-point performance on 12-of-16 shooting, including 16 points in the third quarter, to lead a comeback win after being down 16 in the second half to Crispus Attucks.
His performance all year long led him to third in the Indiana Mr. Basketball voting. He set a school record in points (1,537) and assists.
On the AAU circuit, Galloway was teammates with Anthony Leal and Khristian Lander for Indiana Elite. His last summer, he averaged. 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shot 61.4 percent form the field and 42.9 percent from three.
Former Rivals' National Analyst Eric Bossi previously spoke to what Galloway's game is like.
"A tough-as-nails guard with athleticism, the ability to knock down a shot and to create off the bounce, Galloway has all the makings of a guy who can play a role early at a high major before developing into a team leader as a junior and senior. He's the type of player that teams hope leads them to wins."
2020-21 Season Expectations:
The freshman wing for Indiana is set to begin his Indiana career this week and with it come some high expectations. Despite just a three-star recruit, there is a lot of optimism about an immediate impact this season.
Galloway comes to IU with the reputation of a hard-nosed, hustler who will do 'whatever it takes to win', a quality any coach can never have enough of. It's the rest of his skillset that has slid under the radar.
At 6-foot-5, Galloway has great size to play on the perimeter, but it's his versatility as a ball handler that is critical as well. Someone who played point guard for his Culver team much throughout his career, as well as being the main ball handler at times for Indiana Elite, his ability to add to the ball handling responsibilities is something to keep an eye on.
Outside of that, it's his shooting and playmaking that has himself and teammates optimistic for an impact this season.
“Trey is really good, can create off the bounce and create for his teammates,” Rob Phinisee said. “He plays hard and he plays together.”
“I’ve been working to improve my shot the whole summer and into the fall,” Galloway said earlier this summer. “I feel like that’s one thing I can contribute this year for sure.”
"He can do it all... shoot, pass. Hard on defense (too)," Armaan Franklin added.
So by the looks of it, and by what we are hearing coming out of practice, Galloway will have a significant role right away for Indiana. He's the type of player that will thrive in Archie Miller's system and have a terrific and very productive career. For this season, don't be surprised to see numbers like 13 or 14 minutes a game with five points, three rebounds and two assists per game, showing his Swiss-army knife type skillset.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.