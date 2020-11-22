Another major in-state target that Indiana landed, Trey Galloway comes to Indiana as an underrated wing in the class of 2020. Galloway grew up knowing what the expectation playing at Indiana means for native Hoosiers, and knew he wanted to be a part of it. "I'm from here and I grew up in Indiana," Galloway previously told TheHoosier. "I know how much history has been in that program, and I'm definitely not going to take it for granted. I'm truly blessed to be able to say I'm committed to the school." As for what his commitment meant for Indiana, for starters, it was first in the 2020 class and brings the same personality of IU's coach, Archie Miller. “He’s that guy you want to be in an alley with when something goes down,” Miller previously said. “He’s ready to go at all times. I think he brings a big, physical guard to the table that’s ready to play, compete in the Big Ten early in his career, and he’s a winner.”

TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 player previews with freshman guard Trey Galloway.

Trey Galloway looks to find an early role in the Indiana rotation, bringing a high-motor to the floor. (IU Athletics)

High School Career:

Galloway was one of the more underrated players not only in the state, but the entire country. As a senior, he averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for Culver. Despite having a wrist injury impact his junior and part of his senior season, upon his return to the lineup, Galloway led Culver to a 15-game winning streak. During that stretch, he had a 35-point performance on 12-of-16 shooting, including 16 points in the third quarter, to lead a comeback win after being down 16 in the second half to Crispus Attucks. His performance all year long led him to third in the Indiana Mr. Basketball voting. He set a school record in points (1,537) and assists. On the AAU circuit, Galloway was teammates with Anthony Leal and Khristian Lander for Indiana Elite. His last summer, he averaged. 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shot 61.4 percent form the field and 42.9 percent from three. Former Rivals' National Analyst Eric Bossi previously spoke to what Galloway's game is like. "A tough-as-nails guard with athleticism, the ability to knock down a shot and to create off the bounce, Galloway has all the makings of a guy who can play a role early at a high major before developing into a team leader as a junior and senior. He's the type of player that teams hope leads them to wins."

2020-21 Season Expectations: