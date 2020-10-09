Indiana needed energy and toughness last year and turned to its bench to find it. And while they got exactly what they were looking for, the Hoosiers now need even more from redshirt junior Race Thompson. The Minnesota native, who now enters year four in the Indiana program will be looked upon as a leader, but also as someone needing to take a major step up in production. Already this summer the IU roster has had an almost unanimous opinion on who has stepped up the most. "I feel like Race has stepped up tremendously this year and become more of an outspoken leader, whether that be on the court or off the court," Al Durham said earlier this summer. "Race has really stepped into a role of leadership with the younger guys and taken them under his wing." "I'm going into my fourth year here, I know stuff so I can help people out," Thompson said "It's just easy because I already know so it's just teaching the younger guys, teaching everybody because I feel like I know what's going on." TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 player previews with Race Thompson.

2019-20 Season In Review:

After an injury plagued redshirt freshman season, Thompson experienced a relatively healthy sophomore year in which he saw an increased role. In 29 games, Thompson averaged 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. While those numbers don't seem earth-shattering, his play was highlighted towards the end of the year and the potential was shown. In the final nine games of the season, Thompson averaged 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Again, while those aren't numbers that typically stick out, in those games he had two double-digit rebounding games and four games of over seven points (one in double digits). Additionally, the main number that saw a huge difference was his playing time. He had six of those final nine games of 20+ minutes while only have one 20+ minute outing in the previous 20 games. His increase in production came at a critical time of the season as well, and when junior big man Joey Brunk was struggling to find a rhythm. Thompson continued to make his mark on the defensive end, whether it was holding Daniel Oturu (Minnesota) to 5-of-15 shooting or 11-of-27 shooting, in both end of year matchups, or Lamar Stevens (Penn State) to 11-of-27 shooting.

2020-21 Season Expectations: