2020-21 Player Preview: Race Thompson
Indiana needed energy and toughness last year and turned to its bench to find it. And while they got exactly what they were looking for, the Hoosiers now need even more from redshirt junior Race Thompson.
The Minnesota native, who now enters year four in the Indiana program will be looked upon as a leader, but also as someone needing to take a major step up in production. Already this summer the IU roster has had an almost unanimous opinion on who has stepped up the most.
"I feel like Race has stepped up tremendously this year and become more of an outspoken leader, whether that be on the court or off the court," Al Durham said earlier this summer. "Race has really stepped into a role of leadership with the younger guys and taken them under his wing."
"I'm going into my fourth year here, I know stuff so I can help people out," Thompson said "It's just easy because I already know so it's just teaching the younger guys, teaching everybody because I feel like I know what's going on."
2019-20 Season In Review:
After an injury plagued redshirt freshman season, Thompson experienced a relatively healthy sophomore year in which he saw an increased role. In 29 games, Thompson averaged 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
While those numbers don't seem earth-shattering, his play was highlighted towards the end of the year and the potential was shown. In the final nine games of the season, Thompson averaged 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Again, while those aren't numbers that typically stick out, in those games he had two double-digit rebounding games and four games of over seven points (one in double digits). Additionally, the main number that saw a huge difference was his playing time. He had six of those final nine games of 20+ minutes while only have one 20+ minute outing in the previous 20 games.
His increase in production came at a critical time of the season as well, and when junior big man Joey Brunk was struggling to find a rhythm.
Thompson continued to make his mark on the defensive end, whether it was holding Daniel Oturu (Minnesota) to 5-of-15 shooting or 11-of-27 shooting, in both end of year matchups, or Lamar Stevens (Penn State) to 11-of-27 shooting.
2020-21 Season Expectations:
Coming into his fourth year in the Indiana program, Thompson knows quite well what the staff is trying to do and more importantly, how he can help IU win.
Thompson is not someone who is going to be flashy on the court or in the box score, but he does all of the little things that go into having a winning culture. Part of that is leadership, something he feels a lot more comfortable with now that he has that experience under his belt.
"It has to just do with being around, being comfortable with everybody. Knowing that everybody trusts me, knowing my coaches trust me," Thompson said. "It just makes it easier for me to have a voice for the younger guys."
With both Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis back for Indiana, it looks like Thompson will keep his role coming off of the bench, a spot that seems to fit him best. The Hoosiers need his energy and toughness with the second unit, either to maintain a lead or cut into a deficit.
Numbers wise, I wouldn't expect much more than what he provided towards the end of last season, just because Indiana shouldn't need it. His rebounding and defense are the two most important parts of his game and will remain that way. Seeing numbers around 6 points and 6 rebounds and playing around 20-23 minutes a game would be a productive year, and one that should bring with it great results.
