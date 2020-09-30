The Indiana Hoosiers head into the 2020-21 season with the most talent it has had since Archie Miller's arrival. A roster with a good mixture of veterans and young talent, but either way experience, resides in Bloomington and has a leader who has spent just one year on campus. Though Joey Brunk has been in Bloomington for just a year, you would never know it when you ask his teammates and that's what makes him a great leader for this program. "Joey's probably going to be our most vocal leader this year. Just the way he attacks every day, the way he's on people – not in a bad way – but just wanting them to be the best they can be. He's going to be a big, big leader," Trayce Jackson-Davis said of Brunk earlier this summer. "I'm probably going to feed off his energy a lot this year." "Joey has always been a great leader (for us), he's done a great job," Al Durham added. TheHoosier.com starts its 2020-21 player previews with Joey Brunk.

2019-20 Season In Review:

While Brunk was never a consistent member at the top of the list when it came to points, he was a consistent fixture in the lineup, starting 31 of 32 games played. On the season he averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game - rebounds and minutes both career highs. The 6-foot-10 senior got his IU career off to a good start, having either double-digit points or rebounds in 10 of the first 19 games but faltered after that, hitting a big drought. In the final two months of the season (13 games), Brunk had just one such game. He also saw his minutes drop from 22.6 a game to just 15.1 in that same span, with four games of 10 or less minutes. Brunk's best stretch of the season came towards the end of that initial two month stretch of quality play when he averaged 9.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game over an eight-game span. Despite Brunk's slump towards the end of the season, his energy never fell flat and still provided Indiana with the leadership and toughness it needed no matter how long he was on the floor.

2020-21 Season Expectations: