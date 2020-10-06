There is no question that the point guard position has been a major point of emphasis over the past few seasons for Indiana. Whether it be injury or just lack of production, it is a position that has had many question marks since Archie Miller's arrival. Rob Phinisee is now expected to enter year three as a starter once again and that means expectations will be even higher for the Lafayette native. Phinisee has been a steady force for Indiana when he is in the lineup, but unfortunately, he hasn't always been available for the Hoosiers. Spending time sidelined with a concussion as a freshman and then with an ankle injury as a sophomore, the IU point guard is now entering his third year as healthy as ever. "I feel so much better. Honestly this wasn't how we wanted to end the season but it really helped having my body just have the time off," Phinisee said earlier this summer. "I feel like this is the best I've felt in a while." TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 season player previews with junior point guard Rob Phinisee.

A healthy offseason has Rob Phinisee looking ahead to a very productive junior year.

2019-20 Season In Review:

Another year and another injury that derailed Phinisee's season. An ankle injury kept Phinisee out of lineup for five games about a month into the season and that continued to linger throughout the season. In 27 games (16 starts), however, the 6-foot guard averaged 7.3 points and 3.4 assists. Scoring has never been a need from Phinisee, but when the IU point guard was more aggressive, the offense was clearly better. In nine double-digit scoring games, the Hoosiers were 6-3 and when he scored less than five points, Indiana was just 4-6. What was concerning, however, was that Phinisee had nine games where he made one or less field goals. The consistency factor was definitely a point of emphasis throughout the entire season and it was almost like as Phinisee went, Indiana went. His best stretch of the season came in the last 11 games of this season. He averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 assists - with seven games with one or less turnovers. While Phinisee had his ups and downs, he struggled all season with his shooting percentage, shooting just 37.4 percent overall, and 39.8 percent from two. Defensively, Phinisee was steady all year, once again, as he has now become one of the best on-ball defenders in the Big Ten.

2020-21 Season Expectations: