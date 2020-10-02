PREVIOUS PREVIEWS: Joey Brunk

While one senior on the roster comes down a much different path than the second senior, they are both looked at as the main leaders of the program heading into the 2020-21 season. Al Durham heads into his fourth year in Bloomington coming off of a junior campaign in which he was named co-captain, but his senior year is one that comes with high expectations. The role player throughout his career will now be looked at as one of the key offensive pieces, while still leading, something he has continued to work on and become more comfortable with. "We have four freshmen that came in. They're young, just getting on campus so I've been trying to teach them the ropes, teach them how to workout and teach them the bits and pieces of our offense and defense and get them a head start on how we do things and how to prepare and be ready for the workouts," Durham said earlier this summer. "I just tried to talk them through it and keep them away from that freshman wall as much as I can." TheHoosier.com continues with its 2020-21 player previews with Al Durham.

Al Durham heads into the 2020-21 season with a clear role and high expectations.

2019-20 Season In Review:

The Georgia native is coming off of his best statistical season as a member of the Indiana basketball team and that was all while playing yet another position. In 32 games, starting all of them, Durham averaged 9.8 points and 2.5 assists while shooting a team-best 38 percent from three. Heading into the year, the 6-foot-4 guard was asked to morph into the secondary ball handler on the floor, and even backup point guard. A position that Durham normally didn't play definitely brought its challenges. While Durham saw his best points output, he also saw his shot attempts dip from the year prior, focusing on setting the offense up more often than seeking out his shot. In his 32 appearances, he only had five games with double-digit shot attempts and had four games with just two attempts. Despite the lack of attempts, he was very efficient, shooting nearly 45 percent from the field. His best stretch, however, came at the start of the season when Devonte Green was out of the lineup. In those first three games when Green was sidelined, plus the fourth which was Green's first game back, Durham averaged 16.8 points per game while attempting 8.8 shots per game. Altogether, Durham scored in double-figures 15 times, and 15+ points on seven different occasions.

2020-21 Season Expectations: