There was no question who the go-to player for Indiana was last year. As just a freshman, Trayce Jackson-Davis showed why he was a McDonald's All-American out of high school and quickly became one of the best big men in the Big Ten. Now, as a sophomore, Jackson-Davis comes back with high expectations for himself, but also from his coaches. The Third Team All-Big Ten selection last year now has the phrase 'All-American' attached to his name once again. For Indiana to have the season it expects, that is something the 6-foot-9 forward must live up to. "Coach and I actually had a conversation about this, he said 'if you come back, you're going to need to play at an All-American type level', so he's put those expectations on me and I have to live up to those," Jackson-Davis said at IU's virtual media day. "Inevitably, he should be a guy that's being considered for one of the best players in all of college basketball," Archie Miller added.

TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 player previews with sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Trayce Jackson-Davis returns to Indiana with All-American type expectations.

2019-20 Season In Review:

There is no question that Trayce Jackson-Davis was the main offensive option last year and even though he was just a freshman, he exceeded expectations. On the year, he averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and shot 57 percent from the field. Jackson-Davis got off to a terrific start to his college career, finishing with a double-double in four of his first seven games. Altogether, Jackson-Davis finished his season with 12 double-doubles, including a 25-point and 15-rebound game and 27-point and 16-rebound game. While Big Ten teams did learn how to defend Jackson-Davis as the season went on, it didn't stop him from being one of just four freshman in the entire country to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, free throw percentage and blocks. One part of his game that was better than advertised was his rebounding ability as he set an IU freshman record with 270 rebounds on the season. That was headlined by five games of at least 14 rebounds. The lone part in which Jackson-Davis struggled, was having a true go-to move on the post. Because his rebounding was so profound, the majority of his points came off of rebound putbacks, or getting to the free throw line.

2020-21 Season Expectations: