2020-21 Player Preview: Trayce Jackson-Davis
There was no question who the go-to player for Indiana was last year. As just a freshman, Trayce Jackson-Davis showed why he was a McDonald's All-American out of high school and quickly became one of the best big men in the Big Ten.
Now, as a sophomore, Jackson-Davis comes back with high expectations for himself, but also from his coaches. The Third Team All-Big Ten selection last year now has the phrase 'All-American' attached to his name once again. For Indiana to have the season it expects, that is something the 6-foot-9 forward must live up to.
"Coach and I actually had a conversation about this, he said 'if you come back, you're going to need to play at an All-American type level', so he's put those expectations on me and I have to live up to those," Jackson-Davis said at IU's virtual media day.
"Inevitably, he should be a guy that's being considered for one of the best players in all of college basketball," Archie Miller added.
2019-20 Season In Review:
There is no question that Trayce Jackson-Davis was the main offensive option last year and even though he was just a freshman, he exceeded expectations. On the year, he averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and shot 57 percent from the field.
Jackson-Davis got off to a terrific start to his college career, finishing with a double-double in four of his first seven games. Altogether, Jackson-Davis finished his season with 12 double-doubles, including a 25-point and 15-rebound game and 27-point and 16-rebound game.
While Big Ten teams did learn how to defend Jackson-Davis as the season went on, it didn't stop him from being one of just four freshman in the entire country to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, free throw percentage and blocks.
One part of his game that was better than advertised was his rebounding ability as he set an IU freshman record with 270 rebounds on the season. That was headlined by five games of at least 14 rebounds.
The lone part in which Jackson-Davis struggled, was having a true go-to move on the post. Because his rebounding was so profound, the majority of his points came off of rebound putbacks, or getting to the free throw line.
2020-21 Season Expectations:
Heading into this season, Jackson-Davis is being looked at as one of the top players in not only the Big Ten but also the entire country.
In order to live up to those 'All-American' type expectations, part of his game that needs to improve is his ability to stretch the floor. Jackson-Davis had little to no range last year and if IU wants to reach the goals it has, it starts with his ability to make jumpers.
"I've been really working on my jumpshot and stretching the floor," Jackson-Davis said earlier this summer. "It's going to be a big key for me this year... I've just been shooting the ball a ton."
"I think Trayce is more confident on the perimeter than he has been," Joey Brunk added. "I think he has improved with his right hand and he looks more comfortable with his right hand around the basket."
While there is no question that Jackson-Davis needs to continue to be that guy, it's a position he was put in last year. Now, it's just about continuing to progress all parts of his game and become more well-rounded.
"I feel like his attitude and who he is as a person is going to allow him to keep growing and getting better and better," Archie Miller said. "Unquestionably, he is the guy everyone is going to look at and we're going to put a lot of pressure on him but we put a lot of pressure on him last year too... He's just got to take it up that one more gear and the expectation at least for him to help us contend for the Big Ten."
So, when looking at exactly what to expect out of the All-American candidate, it's very simple; be that guy. Numbers around 16 points and 10 rebounds should be expected, but more importantly, the ability to be a playmaker from the perimeter. Not necessarily being able to shoot threes at a consistent mark, but just being able to keep the defense honest and take someone off of the dribble or find different mismatches on his own. If so, that means that the Hoosiers will be playing deep into the season.
