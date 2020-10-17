If you ask people around the Indiana basketball program who one of their breakout candidates for the 2020-21 season could be, one name you will hear a lot of is Armaan Franklin. The sophomore guard comes into this season following a good, but not great freshman year. Part of that was due to the guys in front of him. When Franklin did see quality minutes, he converted more often than not. “As a young player you’re out there sometimes and you’re at the mercy of the other coaches trying to go at you," Archie Miller said last year. "He’s been able to answer the bell for us a few times defensively, but I just think he has a real calm, smooth approach offensively." TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 player previews with Armaan Franklin.

Armaan Franklin comes into 2020 with high expectations, looking to make a big impact on IU.

2019-20 Season In Review:

Right off the bat, IU fans saw the type of versatile skillset that Franklin would bring to Bloomington as he started the first nine games of the year for the Hoosiers. After some of the injuries subsided for IU's backcourt, Franklin came off of the bench for the remainder of the season and averaged 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. While those numbers aren't flashy, Franklin did show his potential a few different times, no more than against Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic. He finished with a season-high 17 points and four threes as he led the Hoosiers to a victory. "He needed to stop walking around with his head down and acting like nobody knew who he was," Indiana coach Archie Miller said after the Notre Dame win. "When he shoots it, everybody on the team knows he can make it. For him to stick some shots for us, finally, is a big deal." Following that game, however, Franklin did disappear a bit during Big Ten play, averaging just 10.0 minutes a game, and seven games with less than five minutes per game, compared to 17.3 minutes a game in the non-conference. Altogether, Franklin finished with two double-digit games, Notre Dame (17) and the final game of the season against Nebraska (13).

2020-21 Season Expectations: