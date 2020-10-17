2020-21 Player Preview: Armaan Franklin
If you ask people around the Indiana basketball program who one of their breakout candidates for the 2020-21 season could be, one name you will hear a lot of is Armaan Franklin.
The sophomore guard comes into this season following a good, but not great freshman year. Part of that was due to the guys in front of him. When Franklin did see quality minutes, he converted more often than not.
“As a young player you’re out there sometimes and you’re at the mercy of the other coaches trying to go at you," Archie Miller said last year. "He’s been able to answer the bell for us a few times defensively, but I just think he has a real calm, smooth approach offensively."
TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 player previews with Armaan Franklin.
2019-20 Season In Review:
Right off the bat, IU fans saw the type of versatile skillset that Franklin would bring to Bloomington as he started the first nine games of the year for the Hoosiers. After some of the injuries subsided for IU's backcourt, Franklin came off of the bench for the remainder of the season and averaged 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
While those numbers aren't flashy, Franklin did show his potential a few different times, no more than against Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic. He finished with a season-high 17 points and four threes as he led the Hoosiers to a victory.
"He needed to stop walking around with his head down and acting like nobody knew who he was," Indiana coach Archie Miller said after the Notre Dame win. "When he shoots it, everybody on the team knows he can make it. For him to stick some shots for us, finally, is a big deal."
Following that game, however, Franklin did disappear a bit during Big Ten play, averaging just 10.0 minutes a game, and seven games with less than five minutes per game, compared to 17.3 minutes a game in the non-conference.
Altogether, Franklin finished with two double-digit games, Notre Dame (17) and the final game of the season against Nebraska (13).
2020-21 Season Expectations:
Usually the summer going into a player's sophomore year is one of the most important few months of their career. But without a true summer workout schedule for Franklin, there could be some questions as to how big of a step he will take.
For Indiana to be successful, however, he does need to take a step up, not so much in production, but consistency and confidence, and that's part of his game he has addressed.
"I think it's just 100 percent confidence," Franklin said at IU media day. "I just need to be more consistent and I've been getting lot of shots up. That's been a real emphasis.
"Being a good defender, I know I'm a good defender. Being able to stretch the floor being able to hit shots when I'm out there."
With Al Durham, Khristian Lander and the rest of the crowded backcourt, minutes will be spread around at times but the combination of his defensive ability and shooting should keep Franklin on the floor.
IU needs shooters and the expectation is that Franklin will bring that this year. If so, which I believe he will, Franklin could easily be a major contributor in the backcourt. The expectation should not be to see his points per game jump up to 10 a game, but numbers around 6.5-7.0 points 2 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting above 34 percent from three would be a good jump this season and one that will be beneficial to Indiana.
----
