Part of Indiana's 2018 class was a four-star top-60 forward in Jerome Hunter but soon after arriving on campus, expectations were changed due to his injury condition. Now, after a healthy offseason, expectations for the redshirt sophomore continue to increase. "As we went into last year, we had our fingers crossed and we were really hoping Jerome would get that opportunity on the floor," Archie Miller said. "Once he established that he was going to be available every day, working hard at it every day, then it became a reality of this guy is a true freshman. Not only was he a true freshman on the floor in terms of experience, but he had been out a significant amount of time from the game." "Last year, I was just really trying to figure out how Archie wanted me to play. What he wanted me to do for the team," Hunter said.

TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 player previews with redshirt sophomore Jerome Hunter.

Jerome Hunter is as confident as ever and ready for a big year.

2019-20 Season In Review:

Jerome Hunter had an up-and-down season last year and honestly, that was to be expected. After such a long time away from competitive high-major basketball, there was no telling how he was going to respond. On the season, Hunter finished with averages of 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game. Those number aren't a great representation of just how effective Hunter grew to be down the stretch of the season. In the first 18 games of the season, Hunter shot just 19.4 percent (6-of-31) from three but saw that increase to 40.6 percent from deep (13-of-32) for the final 12 games of the season. "Right around January we were at a crossroads in trying to figure out what we could get out of Jerome. I think that the Ohio State game at home was an opportunity for him to grab ahold of more minutes," Miller said. "Once he did that, he showed that he was not afraid, he was tough and that if he could stay with it over the course of the next so many months, he could help our team." From that point on, Hunter saw six games of 20 or more minutes, compared to just one game of 20+ prior.

2020-21 Season Expectations: