Indiana has been extremely successful with landing the state's Mr. Basketball and in 2020 it was no different after landing Bloomington South guard Anthony Leal. The 6-foot-5 guard was always destined to be a Hoosier and is something he dreamt about since he was a kid. Even though it will be a bit different this season without fans expected to be in attendance, he will be sporting the candy stripes nonetheless. "Yeah it has been kind of surreal now with the jersey on. I'm super excited and can't wait," Leal said on IU's media day. "Dream come true." "(Anthony) has a great motor, awesome worker, fantastic student,” Archie Miller said. “He’s a competitor."

TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 player previews with freshman guard Anthony Leal.

Anthony Leal is the newest Bloomington native to wear the Candy Stripes (IU Athletics)

High School Career

Leal left a lasting impact on the Bloomington South basketball program. Not only did he lead them to a 26-0 record as a senior, he also became South's all-time leading scorer (1,617). As a senior he averaged 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. What made it more of an incredible season was when he was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball. This was the third year in a row where Indiana had received a commitment from the state's Mr. Basketball. “I was just really grateful and it didn’t hit me until it was made public," Leal told TheHoosier.com after winning the Mr. Basketball honor. "It became real and how much love everyone showed me was so special," Leal added. "It gives me another goal to shoot for as Romeo [Langford] and Trayce [Jackson-Davis] have had great success so far.” Playing alongside current IU freshmen Trey Galloway and Khristian Lander, Leal averaged 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for Indiana Elite during his last AAU season. Of what Indiana is getting in Leal, former Rivals' National Analyst Corey Evans previously told TheHoosier.com, "Simply a rock-solid one (player). Anthony Leal is a tough-nosed guard-wing that can play a variety of positions in the backcourt. He is someone that can make shots, distribute within the half-court, defend, and finish through contact. He gets to the foul line in heavy amounts due to his blue-collared approach but is also more than willing to do some of the smaller things in order for his team to succeed. In all, he is a program building sort of commitment that should help Archie Miller win a lot of games in Bloomington."

2020-21 Season Expectations: