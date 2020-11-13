Indiana brings in the No. 16 overall recruiting class in the country this season that adds more talent to the IU roster. Its four-man class is another talent boost that now makes this the best roster Archie Miller has had in Bloomington. For most freshmen coming in, they use that first summer to get acclimated to not only college life, but also the ins and outs of the program. Unfortunately this freshman class didn't have that opportunity and now with less than two weeks until the start of the season, are still learning on the fly. "The process has been difficult, but it has been fun at the same, just learning and growing," Jordan Geronimo said at IU media day. TheHoosier.com continues its 2020-21 player previews with freshman forward Jordan Geronimo.

Jordan Geronimo looks to bring his athleticism to Bloomington. (IU Athletics)

High School Career

Jordan Geronimo comes to Indiana with a relatively quiet prep career and a recruitment that didn't really take off until the end of the summer heading into his senior season at St. Paul's (NH). As a junior, he averaged 14 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. Following that junior year, Geronimo took to the AAU circuit playing for Mass Rivals (MA). Again, it was a relatively quiet summer, averaging just 9.1 points per game for the majority of the season. Then, the last weekend of the season he shot up to 17.5 points per game. As a senior, Geronimo was named New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year as he averaged 18 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He was also named an All-New England Class A Honoree. Former Rivals' National Analyst Corey Evans broke down Geronimo's game last summer: “To say that Geronimo brings an exciting brand of basketball to the playing floor would be a total disservice to everything that he is capable of achieving. Young for his grade level but with the body already in tow. Bouncy, a capable shot maker, active and a defensive weapon, Geronimo has a lot of OG Anunoby qualities to him. He is far from a finished product."

2020-21 Season Expectations