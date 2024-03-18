The offseason has arrived for Indiana basketball. As player movement occurs, follow along with this tracker to keep tabs on what the next iterations of Indiana basketball forecast to look like. Below is an updated scholarship tracker and wire of the latest moves regarding Indiana's offseason player movement.

Scholarship Tracker

Offseason Player Movement Wire

Xavier Johnson, PG – 3/15: Johnson exhausted his sixth and final year of college eligibility with Indiana upon the conclusion of the Hoosiers' season. He spent three seasons with the Hoosiers after transferring to Indiana as a senior from Pitt, utilizing both a COVID year and medical redshirt. Anthony Walker, F – 3/15: Walker's fifth and final season of college basketball came to a close when the Hoosiers' season did. A former Miami (Fla.) transfer, he spent one season with the Hoosiers as a graduate transfer.

Transfer Portal Targets

Marcus Foster, Guard – Furman University: Foster played four seasons at Furman, and will have one year of eligibility remaining. He had a strong season averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1 steal per game in 23-24. The 6'4 guard shot just 29% from behind the arc, but is an all-around player that can stuff the stat sheet. Other programs to reach out to Foster thus far include: Arkansas, Clemson, Texas Tech, Richmond, Xavier, Georgia, Gonzaga, Loyola Chicago, Texas, Kansas State, and Florida State.