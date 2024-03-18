Tracker: Indiana Basketball Future Scholarships & Offseason Player Movement
The offseason has arrived for Indiana basketball.
As player movement occurs, follow along with this tracker to keep tabs on what the next iterations of Indiana basketball forecast to look like.
Below is an updated scholarship tracker and wire of the latest moves regarding Indiana's offseason player movement.
Scholarship Tracker
Offseason Player Movement Wire
Xavier Johnson, PG – 3/15: Johnson exhausted his sixth and final year of college eligibility with Indiana upon the conclusion of the Hoosiers' season. He spent three seasons with the Hoosiers after transferring to Indiana as a senior from Pitt, utilizing both a COVID year and medical redshirt.
Anthony Walker, F – 3/15: Walker's fifth and final season of college basketball came to a close when the Hoosiers' season did. A former Miami (Fla.) transfer, he spent one season with the Hoosiers as a graduate transfer.
Transfer Portal Targets
Marcus Foster, Guard – Furman University: Foster played four seasons at Furman, and will have one year of eligibility remaining. He had a strong season averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1 steal per game in 23-24. The 6'4 guard shot just 29% from behind the arc, but is an all-around player that can stuff the stat sheet. Other programs to reach out to Foster thus far include: Arkansas, Clemson, Texas Tech, Richmond, Xavier, Georgia, Gonzaga, Loyola Chicago, Texas, Kansas State, and Florida State.
Clark Slajchert, Guard – Penn University: Slajchert played four seasons at Penn, and will have one year of eligibility remaining. He averaged 18.0 points per game and shot 42.2% from three on 6.1 attempts per game this season. He also added 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 48.7% from the field and 82.4% from the free throw line. Slajchert has already received loads of interest, with over 20 programs rumored to have reached out to him by mid-March.
