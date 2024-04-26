Indiana's roster is beginning to take its final form, as the Hoosiers made another offseason addition on Friday via the transfer portal. Illinois graduate transfer forward Luke Goode announced his commitment to Indiana via social media, claiming the Hoosiers' 11th scholarship. Goode joins one of the top rated incoming transfer classes in the country that features guards Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle, as well as big man Oumar Ballo. After spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Illinois, Goode has at least one year of eligibility remaining. A wing that can shoot the three and defend as well, let's dive into the specifics of what Goode will bring to Bloomington next season.

***All of the stats used in this story are courtesy of Sports Reference and/or Synergy Sports***

Landing a commitment from Goode continues the Hoosiers' hot last couple of weeks in the transfer portal. The former Illinois wing adds some shooting to Indiana's current crop of perimeter players. A Fort Wayne, Indiana native, Goode spent his high school career playing basketball and football at Homestead High School. The 6-foot-7, 210 pound wing appeared in 76 games across three different seasons for the Illini, starting just seven games. For his career, Goode has averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.2% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range. The grad transfer has not finished a season throughout his college career shooting below 37% from deep. This past season in Champaign -- Goode's junior campaign -- the former Indiana All-Star appeared in all 38 games. He made the first seven starts of his career this past season with the Illini. Goode averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds a night, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 38.9% from three -- on 4.1 attempts a game.

When Goode was on the floor last year for Illinois -- he played 20.1 minutes a night -- he was on the floor for one reason offensively, to space the floor. Of Goode's 179 field goal attempts last season, 157 of them were threes (87.7%). The junior forward slotted into the 88th percentile with his 38.9% clip from downtown. Of those 157 3-pointers, 84.1% of them were catch and shoot triples. Goode shot 38.6% on those catch and shoot looks, ranking in the 78th percentile a season ago. Taking it one step further, Goode shot a blistering 56.5% on 'unguarded' catch and shoot long balls last season. That was good enough to rank in the 98th percentile in the country. Additionally, Goode is not a hesitant 3-point shooter. Despite playing 129 fewer minutes last season then Mackenzie Mgbako, Goode attempted four more 3-pointers than the Hoosiers' leader in long range attempts. Out of Goode's 22 field goal attempts that weren't 3-pointers last season, 13 of them came at the rim. Just 7.3% of his shot attempts during his junior season came at the basket where he shot 61.5% -- albeit on a low volume. Goode's offensive versatility shows up in his transition numbers. The Fort Wayne native graded out in the 82nd percentile, averaging 1.267 points per possession in Illinois' high-octane offense last year. On the defensive end of the floor, Goode likely won't be asked to guard opposing 4s all too often. At 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, he has good size to him, but is much better suited to defend 2s and 3s on the wing rather than bigger forwards in the post. The 0.4 stocks a game (steals plus blocks) that Goode posted last season was rather unimpressive, but the forward is a solid defender overall and plays with heart on that side of the ball. With Indiana's roster standing the way it is right now, Goode may be relegated to an off-the-bench role this upcoming season with the Hoosiers. No matter the exact role, Goode's 3-point shooting will be of great value to Indiana next year. Check out some of Goode's highlights below.

