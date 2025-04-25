2026 DB Kasmir Hicks Commits to Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers continue to gain momentum on the recruiting trail as three-star defensive back Kasmir Hicks committed to Curt Cignetti on Friday. The 6'0" and 175-pound cornerback chose IU over offers from Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and more than a dozen other schools. Hicks is a star for Decatur Central High School and he is considered the third-best 2026 prospect in the state of Indiana by Rivals.

He is an electric athlete that has excelled at wide receiver, defensive back, running back and on special teams as a kick returner. As a junior, he had 32 tackles and five interceptions with two of those returned for touchdowns. He caught 54 passes for 945 yards with 13 touchdowns and added 479 yards and five touchdowns as a running back. Hicks added to his dominant play with two kick return touchdowns for Decatur Central.

The Hoosiers' 2026 recruiting class now includes Sam Simpson, Kasmir Hicks, Rodney White and Henry Ohlinger.