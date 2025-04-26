Kurtis Rourke Drafted by the 49ers

IU Athletics Release : With its seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke . He is the ninth Hoosier quarterback selected in the NFL Draft’s common draft era and first since Nate Sudfeld was picked by Washington in 2016.

The 2025 draft marks the first since 2018 with multiple Hoosiers selected. That cycle saw tight end Ian Thomas selected in the fourth round by Carolina and linebacker Chris Covington was a sixth-round pick by Dallas.

Rourke becomes the second-ever Canadian-raised quarterback selected in the NFL Draft. He joins Florida’s Jesse Palmer, who was a fourth-round selection in the 2001 NFL Draft.

His selection by San Francisco marks the second selection of the 2025 NFL Draft by the 49ers, as he joins CJ West in the organization. Overall, he is the 175th Hoosier taken in the NFL Draft and .

Rourke was instrumental in IU’s 2024 run to the College Football Playoff and a program-best 11 wins. His 29 touchdown passes set the single-season program record and included a single-game record-tying six touchdown throws versus Purdue. His season total finished No. 10 on the career charts, as well.

His 3,042 yards passing marked just the fifth 3,000-yard passing season in program history, which included nine 200-yard passing games. His nine games with 200-plus yards passing tie for No. 3 in a single season, while his four 300-yard passing games are No. 3 in a single season at IU and tied for No. 6 in a career.