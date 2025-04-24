Sam Alexis is a Hoosier

The Indiana Hoosiers had a fantastic Thursday as Nick Dorn (Elon) committed early in the evening and Sam Alexis, a 6’8” transfer from Florida, joined the party a few hours later. He was a key reserve for the national champions that was a major part of the rotation before an ankle injury and the return of Micah Handlogten bumped him to the periphery. Alexis transferred to Florida after playing at Chattanooga and he averaged 10.8 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game and 2.1 blocks per game for the Mocs.

“My journey at Florida hasn’t been easy, I’ve faced a lot of adversity but every challenge has helped me grow into a better basketball player and better man,” Alexis said after transferring. “I want to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to compete at the highest level. Winning a national championship here will always be one of the greatest moments of my life.”

Sam Alexis provides interior size and strength that IU’s roster was light on and he should provide good rebounding and rim-protection. At Chattanooga, he had a block rate of 8.6 and an elite defensive rebounding rate of 25.3. With the additions of Nick Dorn and Sam Alexis, IU is up to ten scholarship players and they have three slots remaining with more height expected to be added to the roster.