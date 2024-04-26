Goode appeared in 76 games over his career with the Illini, making seven starts in the process. As a junior this past season, Goode averaged 5.7 points a game on 39.7% shooting from the field – 45.5% from two and 38.9% from three, with 61 makes on 157 attempts a game. He only attempted 22 shots from inside the arc in the most recently concluded season.

He toted an individual offensive rating of 124.0 last season, good for 86th best in the country, and an effective field goal percentage of 56.7% and 57.4% true shooting percentage. That TS% mark would've been fourth-best among the IU roster in 2023-24.

The 6-7, 210-pound forward hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is a graduate of Homestead (IN), where he averaged 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists as a senior, shooting 40.3% from three en route to a 25-1 record and First-Team All-Indiana selection by the Associated Press.

Goode's ties to Indiana don't stop there. His Illini roster bio includes a footnote where Goode credits former Hoosier shooter and great Matt Roth for influencing his basketball career, as Roth has been Goode's trainer since the eighth grade. His family has deep roots in Bloomington as well, with multiple athletes competing for Indiana throughout the years, including Indiana football's own Trent Green, and family members attending IU.

Against Indiana last season, Goode had 11 points and drained three triples in the Illini's close win.

Now, Goode will have the chance to make an impact of his own for the Hoosiers as a grad transfer.