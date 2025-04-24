Nick Dorn Joins Hoosiers

Head coach Darian DeVries and assistant coaches Drew Adams and Kenny Johnson continue to work hard on filling the roster for the 2025-2026 season. On Tuesday, they added Drexel guard Jason Drake and then hosted Elon wing Nick Dorn in Bloomington on Wednesday. On Thursday evening, the 6’7” forward became the ninth committed player on the roster. Dorn is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and he has two years of eligibility remaining after averaging nearly 16 points per game for the Elon Phoenix in the Colonial Athletic Association this past season. Dorn comes from a very athletic family: his father, Torin Dorn, was in the NFL and he has a brother that currently plays for the Carolina Panthers. He chose Indiana over North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Gonzaga. The Zags were pushing to get the last visit from Dorn but he chose to skip the trip to Spokane after being in Bloomington earlier this week.

The 6’7” Dorn had 21 points and eight rebounds against the College of Charleston to close the season and he showed great potential in performances against power conference teams with 17 points (five made three-pointers) and five rebounds against North Carolina and 24 points (5-6 from three) and six rebounds in a 7-point win at Notre Dame. Dorn had 20 points or more in six different games and he hit at least three triples in 13 contests. The new Hoosier had a team-high offensive rating of 117 and he excelled as a catch and shoot perimeter shooter. Nick Dorn needs to improve his finishing around the rim and his ability to share the ball when he drives the ball. His assist rate is low and he hit only 45 percent of his shots at the rim this past season.

He joins Jasai Miles, Trent Sisley and Jason Drake as new players with multiple years of eligibility remaining so there is a core for next year being built in addition to a quality roster being assembled for DeVries’ first season. IU still has four scholarships remaining and more visitors are expected this weekend, likely to address the frontcourt.