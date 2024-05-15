After three years of college basketball experience between William & Mary and Bellarmine, Hatton has one season of eligibility remaining.

Bellarmine transfer center Langdon Hatton announced his commitment to Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - One of Indiana basketball's final two open scholarships was filled on Wednesday.

An Indiana native, Hatton played his high school basketball at North Harrison High School in Ramsey, Indiana.

The 6-foot-10, 240 pound center began his collegiate career at William & Mary. Hatton appeared in 30 games as a true freshman for the Tribe, averaging 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds during the 2021-22 season.

After transferring to Bellarmine following his freshman campaign at William & Mary, Hatton spent the following two years with the Knights. He appeared in 64 games over the last two seasons at Bellarmine, including making 37 starts.

Last season was the best year of Hatton's college basketball career by far. He averaged career highs in each of the following categories: points (10.5), rebounds (7.1), assists (1.3) and blocks (0.8).

Hatton also shot 48% from the field a season ago with the Knights, including converting at a 33.3% clip from three -- on 1.5 attempts a game.

In a February contest against Kennesaw State last season, Hatton recorded one of his five double-doubles. The former unranked recruit out of high school posted 27 points and 12 rebounds, going 3-3 from 3-point range in that contest.

Now, Hatton will have the chance to make an impact off the bench as a backup big for the cream and crimson.

Check out some of Hatton's highlights below.