The journey for Rice, the 6-foot-3 guard hailing from Tyrone, Ga., hasn't been easy. After redshirting his first season of college basketball in 2021-22, the breakout campaign was supposed to come in 2022-23. However, a diagnosis of a form of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Rice triumphantly returned to the court a year later, and that breakout came. Appearing and starting in 35 games for the Cougars in the final season of Pac-12 play, Rice scored 14.8 points a night, grabbed 3.1 rebounds and dished out 3.8 assists a night. He shot 43.9% from the field – 51.0% from two and 27.5% from three – as well as 81.1% from the free throw line.

He nabbed 1.6 steals a game on the defensive end, which was good for fourth in the conference last season.

His one season of action was among the best in the country – he was named the Pac-12's Freshman of the Year and earned a selection to the Kyle Macy Freshman All-American team for his efforts in 2023-24. He was also a First Team All-Pac-12 honoree.

Rice's historic campaign places him in rare air during his time in Pullman, where he scored in double figures in 27 games while the Cougars won 14 games in conference, earned its first 20-win regular season campaign since the late 2000's and made an NCAA Tournament appearance.