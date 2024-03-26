Indiana sophomore center Kel'el Ware is entering his name into the NBA Draft, he announced on social media Tuesday morning.

Ware also added 1.9 blocks a game as IU's premier rim defender. Checking in at 7-foot tall and 242 pounds, his length caused affected many more shots than just the ones he got a hand to.

A transfer from Oregon last offseason, Ware was one of Indiana's most impactful additions in 2023-24. Appearing and starting in 30 games for the Hoosiers, Ware averaged 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds a game, shooting 58.6% from the field – 60.9% from two (171-of-281) and 42.5% from three (17-of-40). He was a 63.4% free throw shooter throughout his one season in Bloomington.

Originally committing to Dana Altman's Oregon program in August 2021, Ware's one and only season with the Ducks saw him go from a projected one-and-done lottery pick to completely falling out of the rotation. A former five-star and standout at North Little Rock (AR) HS, questions arose about his motor and whether he had the commitment to improving his own situation. When he entered the transfer portal, the modern-day stretch big was highly coveted as Ware sought out a new chance to bet on himself.

Ware eventually committed to Indiana in April 2023, and that moved proved to be the right one for him.

"All I can tell you guys after that first month,” head coach Mike Woodson said after Indiana's senior day victory over Michigan State, “he’s been a totally different player. I got to give tribute to my coaching staff and how they work, and we pushed him and his teammates believe in him and I believe in him.

“He’s been phenomenal, which is kind of nice to see.”

Over his time at Indiana vs. Oregon, Ware saw improvements in per-game averages across the board: minutes (+16.4), points (+9.3), rebounds (+5.8), assists (+1.0), field goal percentage (+12.9%) and three-point shooting percentage (+15.2%).

As a result, Ware was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by the media and All-B1G Third Team by the conference's coaches. He was also one of five selections on the All-Conference Defensive Team.