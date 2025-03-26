Report: Indiana guard Myles Rice to enter the transfer portal

Rice, a redshirt sophomore, had an up-and-down season in which he lost his starting spot late in the year. The Columbia, South Carolina native is the fifth Indiana player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

The move comes a week after the Hoosiers introduced new coach Darian DeVries.

Rice began his collegiate career at Washington State, where he did not see any action his first two seasons while undergoing treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

After recovering, Rice played in the 2023-24 season, averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 assists per game on 43.9% shooting from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range. He was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Rice transferred to Indiana for the 2024-25 season. In his lone year with the Hoosiers, he started 25 of 32 games, averaging 10.1 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc.

Rice scored 20 or more points four times this past season, three of which came in non-conference play. Perhaps his best performance came in Indiana's February victory over Purdue at Assembly Hall.

With DeVries now at the helm, Indiana's roster is expected to undergo significant changes this offseason. Rice’s decision to enter the portal is just the latest domino in what is sure to be a busy offseason for the Hoosiers.