Published Mar 18, 2025
Report: Indiana guard Gabe Cupps to enter the transfer portal
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana guard Gabe Cupps has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

The move comes after a limited sophomore season in which Cupps played just four games for the Hoosiers, logging 25 total minutes without registering a point. Cupps missed much of the season after undergoing a successful surgery to treat a preexisting, nagging injury to his lower body."

Cupps didn't completely shut the door on a potential return to Indiana, saying "I've chosen to enter the portal while also keeping track of what's happening with the Indiana program."

As a freshman, the 6-foot-2 guard played a significant role for Indiana, appearing in all 33 games and averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 21.6 minutes per game.

A highly regarded prospect out of Centerville High School in Ohio, Cupps was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2022 and was a four-star recruit. He helped lead Centerville to a state championship in 2021 and a runner-up finish in 2022, solidifying his status as one of the top prep players in the Midwest.

Cupps is expected to receive a medical redshirt for the 2024-25 season, which would grant him three years of eligibility at his next school. His departure adds another wrinkle to Indiana’s offseason roster moves as the Hoosiers look to retool for the upcoming season.

