Report: Indiana guard Gabe Cupps to enter the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana guard Gabe Cupps has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. The move comes after a limited sophomore season in which Cupps played just four games for the Hoosiers, logging 25 total minutes without registering a point. Cupps missed much of the season after undergoing a successful surgery to treat a preexisting, nagging injury to his lower body." Cupps didn't completely shut the door on a potential return to Indiana, saying "I've chosen to enter the portal while also keeping track of what's happening with the Indiana program."