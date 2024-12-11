Indiana guard Gabe Cupps 'out indefinitely' after undergoing surgery

Indiana basketball will be without sophomore guard Gabe Cupps for the foreseeable future, Indiana announced on Wednesday afteroon.

Per release, Cupps "underwent a successful surgery to treat a preexisting, nagging injury to his lower body." The release also added the Cupps will be "out indefinitely." No more details were given.

So far this season, Cupps has appeared in four games for the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-2 guard has yet to score during his 25 total minutes off the Indiana bench this season. Cupps hasn't played since Indiana's Nov. 29 win over Providence in The Bahamas.

Last year, as a true freshman, the Centerville, Ohio native averaged 21.7 minutes a game, starting 22 of his 33 appearances during his first year with the Hoosiers. Cupps averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 assists last season.

The Hoosiers are back in action on Friday, when Indiana travels to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers.