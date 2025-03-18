Report: Indiana forward Malik Reneau to enter the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Malik Reneau has entered the transfer portal, per multiple Tuesday night reports.
Reneau's decision comes just hours after the Hoosiers announced the hiring of new head coach Darian DeVries.
This past season, Reneau battled through an injury that kept him out a handful of contests, as well as inconsistent playing time during the back half of the season. Reneau is now the second Hoosier to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, joining guard Gabe Cupps.
As a junior, Reneau appeared in 26 games for the Hoosiers. He started 19 of those games, including starting just one of Indiana's final seven games of this past season.
Reneau averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, playing 23.2 minutes a contest. The former five-star recruit shot 55.2% from the field and 12.5% from the 3-point line–on 0.9 attempts a game.
In Indiana's home win over Purdue in late February, Reneau passed the 1,000 career point threshold with the Hoosiers.
Two years ago, as a sophomore, Reneau averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds a night. He averaged 28.7 minutes a game and started all 33 of the Hoosiers' games.
Losing the 6-foot-9, 233-pound forward to the portal would be a sizable loss for the Hoosiers. Throughout his Indiana career, Reneau has appeared in 94 career games.
Of course, Reneau entering the transfer portal doesn't eliminate the possibility the former Montverde (Fl.) product returns to Indiana next season.
Indiana's roster is expected to undergo significant changes this offseason, as DeVries aims to build a competitive team to take on his first season at the helm of the Hoosiers.
