Indiana set to hire Darian DeVries as next head coach

“Darian has demonstrated that he embraces that elite standard. In fact, he has a well-established track record of elevating programs to new levels of success." IU President Pamela Whitten said. "This is a great day for IU Men’s Basketball and Indiana University.”

Now, Indiana is entrusting DeVries with the task of restoring one of college basketball’s most storied programs to national prominence.

While he may not have the immediate name recognition of some other rumored contenders, DeVries has built a strong coaching resume over the past decade, demonstrating a track record of winning and program-building.

DeVries, the current head coach at West Virginia, emerged late in Indiana’s search process but quickly gained traction as a serious candidate.

"We are excited to welcome Darian and the entire DeVries family to our Hoosier family," Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson said in the statement.

The Hoosiers are finalizing a deal to hire Darian DeVries as their next head coach, Indiana Athletics released in a statement on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Iowa native first made his mark at Drake, where he transformed a struggling program into a consistent winner. In six seasons, he led the Bulldogs to multiple NCAA Tournament berths and six consecutive 20-win campaigns.

His ability to develop players and maintain a high level of success drew the attention of West Virginia, which hired him ahead of the 2024-25 season.

In his lone year in Morgantown, DeVries took over a team that finished 9-23 the previous season. He orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, guiding the Mountaineers to a 19-13 regular season record this past season–narrowly missing out on the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana’s search centered on finding a coach who could bring stability and sustained success to a program that has cycled through multiple coaches without long-term results. DeVries’ consistent winning at Drake and his ability to elevate West Virginia in just one season made him an attractive option for Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson.

“We went into this coaching search with some very specific things we were looking for in our next head coach, and Darian emerged as someone who, on paper, met and often exceeded our criteria,” Dolson said. “Once we had a chance to talk to him, we knew we had the right person."

Additionally, Indiana likely had to move quickly amid reports that DeVries was also a serious candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Iowa. A native of the state, DeVries has deep family ties to the Hawkeyes, and there was speculation that he might prefer a homecoming.

Instead, DeVries steps into a job with massive expectations.

Indiana fans have been desperate for a return to national relevance, and patience has often been in short supply for past head coaches. His immediate task will be to stabilize the roster, navigate the transfer portal, and begin implementing his system in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers are expected to be aggressive in leveraging their rich NIL resources to attract top talent, and DeVries’ player-friendly approach could be a major selling point in recruiting.

Now, the question becomes whether DeVries can take that next step—turning consistent regular season success into the deep March runs that Indiana fans crave.

The Hoosiers are betting on his ability to deliver.

“This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America. As someone who grew up in the Midwest loving the game of basketball, I’ve always admired the IU Basketball program for its championship-level success, tradition, and fan support,” DeVries said. “I’m excited for this opportunity and am ready to work relentlessly to assemble a staff and a roster that competes for championships.”