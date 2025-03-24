Report: Indiana guard Jakai Newton to enter the transfer portal

Newton will likely have three years of eligibility remaining.

Newton enters the transfer portal, bringing his injury-riddled Indiana career to a close after two seasons in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana guard Jakai Newton has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Newton missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season with the Hoosiers, and he appeared in just four games this past season.

Newton scored two points in an Indiana win over Eastern Illinois in November before scoring four points in a December win over Sam Houston.

Throughout his time with the Hoosiers, Newton appeared in just one Big Ten game—a blowout loss back in January at the hands of Illinois.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Newton—a former four-star recruit—originally committed to Indiana back in October of 2021.