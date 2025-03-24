Report: Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako to enter the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.
The move comes after a sophomore campaign in which Mgbako averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
In a statement, Mgbako said he would be "testing the water of the NBA," while maintaining his collegiate eligibility and entering the transfer portal. However, Mgbako left the door open for a possible return to Indiana saying that he will be "keeping an eye on developments within the Indiana program."
Mgbako, the third Hoosier to enter the transfer portal this offseason, enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
A 2023 McDonald's All-American and former five-star recruit, Mgbako appeared in 65 career games over the course of his two seasons in Bloomington–starting all but one of them.
The Big Ten's 2024 Co-Freshman of the Year, Mgbako's time at Indiana comes to a close with the 6-foot-8 forward having averaged 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 32.8% from 3-point range during his time in the cream and crimson.
Mgbako's decision to enter the portal comes a little less than a week after Indiana announced the hiring of former West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries.
As DeVries takes over in Bloomington, the Hoosiers' roster is expected to undergo significant turnover.
