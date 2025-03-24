Report: Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako to enter the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

The move comes after a sophomore campaign in which Mgbako averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

In a statement, Mgbako said he would be "testing the water of the NBA," while maintaining his collegiate eligibility and entering the transfer portal. However, Mgbako left the door open for a possible return to Indiana saying that he will be "keeping an eye on developments within the Indiana program."

Mgbako, the third Hoosier to enter the transfer portal this offseason, enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.