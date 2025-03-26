Report: Indiana guard Kanaan Carlyle to enter the transfer portal

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Carlyle's sophomore season was marked by inconsistency, and he never fully found his footing with the Hoosiers. A native of Atlanta, Carlyle is the sixth Indiana player to enter the portal this offseason.

The move comes about a week after Indiana introduced new head coach Darian DeVries.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Kanaan Carlyle has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Carlyle began his collegiate career at Stanford, where he averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range. He earned All-Pac-12 Freshman Team honors for the 2023-24 season.

Before the 2024-25 season, Carlyle transferred to Indiana. With the Hoosiers, he appeared in 25 games, starting six, and averaged 16.2 minutes per game. The 6-foot-3 guard posted 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 28.9% from the field and 24.3% from 3-point range.

Carlyle scored in double figures three times this past season, against South Carolina, Minnesota and Ohio State.

With DeVries expected to overhaul Indiana’s roster in the coming weeks, Carlyle’s departure is one of many changes the Hoosiers are likely to undergo this offseason.