Report: Indiana guard Kanaan Carlyle to enter the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Kanaan Carlyle has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The move comes about a week after Indiana introduced new head coach Darian DeVries.
Carlyle's sophomore season was marked by inconsistency, and he never fully found his footing with the Hoosiers. A native of Atlanta, Carlyle is the sixth Indiana player to enter the portal this offseason.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
SEE ALSO
- Indiana basketball 2025 transfer portal tracker
- Report: Indiana guard Gabe Cupps to enter the transfer portal
- Report: Indiana forward Malik Reneau to enter the transfer portal
- Report: Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako to enter the transfer portal
- Report: Indiana guard Jakai Newton to enter the transfer portal
- Report: Indiana guard Myles Rice to enter the transfer portal
Carlyle began his collegiate career at Stanford, where he averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range. He earned All-Pac-12 Freshman Team honors for the 2023-24 season.
Before the 2024-25 season, Carlyle transferred to Indiana. With the Hoosiers, he appeared in 25 games, starting six, and averaged 16.2 minutes per game. The 6-foot-3 guard posted 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 28.9% from the field and 24.3% from 3-point range.
Carlyle scored in double figures three times this past season, against South Carolina, Minnesota and Ohio State.
With DeVries expected to overhaul Indiana’s roster in the coming weeks, Carlyle’s departure is one of many changes the Hoosiers are likely to undergo this offseason.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board