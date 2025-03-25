Report: Indiana forward Lilly Meister to enter the transfer portal

Indiana junior Lilly Meister will enter the transfer portal, per multiple reports. She become the third Hoosier to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, joining Julianna LaMendola and Lexus Bargesser as those who plan to depart the IU program.
The 6-foot-3 forward from Rochester, MN spent three seasons with the Hoosiers, winning a Big Ten championship with IU in 2023. She had a bench role in 2022-23 and 2023-24, as she backed up All-American Mackenzie Holmes during those two years.
This season, Meister was elevated to a starting role when Holmes left, but her playing time steadily decreased as the year went on, eventually losing her starting position to Karoline Striplin.
Meister averaged 17.2 minutes in her 33 games played this season, but down the stretch routinely got less than 15 minutes of playing time coming off the bench in Indiana's final 16 games.
She averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds on the season, both highs compared to her first two seasons in Bloomington, but many still considered it a disappointment due to her elevated role to begin the season.
In what most likely was the final Indiana win of her Hoosier career, Meister scored 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting against Utah in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64.
Meister hasn't officially put out a statement, so it's unsure whether she'll leave the door open to return to Indiana or not.
