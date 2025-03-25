Report: Indiana forward Lilly Meister to enter the transfer portal

Indiana junior Lilly Meister will enter the transfer portal, per multiple reports. She become the third Hoosier to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, joining Julianna LaMendola and Lexus Bargesser as those who plan to depart the IU program.

The 6-foot-3 forward from Rochester, MN spent three seasons with the Hoosiers, winning a Big Ten championship with IU in 2023. She had a bench role in 2022-23 and 2023-24, as she backed up All-American Mackenzie Holmes during those two years.

This season, Meister was elevated to a starting role when Holmes left, but her playing time steadily decreased as the year went on, eventually losing her starting position to Karoline Striplin.