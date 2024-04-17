Portal Visits Tracker
The Indiana Hoosiers have been connected to over 30 players in the transfer portal this off-season. For the full picture, check out our Transfer Portal Tracker.
Here's a current view of scheduled visits and up to date information:
Visiting this week:
Connor Essegian- The transfer guard from Wisconsin is visiting Indiana today, April 17th. Essegian averaged 11.7 points as a freshman, but had his role reduced to seven minutes per game his sophomore year. As the Hoosiers search for 3-point shooting, the Indiana native could be a fit.
Kanaan Carlyle- The transfer guard from Stanford is visiting Indiana this weekend, April 19-21. Carlyle has been trending towards Indiana to play alongside Myles Rice. This weekend's visit could determine his final decision. Carlyle has three years of eligibility remaining.
Amari Williams- The center transfer from Drexel is scheduled to visit Indiana this weekend, April 19-21. Williams is a three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Elijah Malone- The 6'10 center from Grace College was the NAIA Player of the Year. In his four years at Grace, Malone scored nearly 2,000 points and hauled in over 1,000 rebounds. Malone is set to visit Indiana on Thursday, April 18th.
Future Visits:
Leland Walker- The Indianapolis native and former Eastern Kentucky point guard originally had a visit scheduled for early April. The expectation remains that Walker will reschedule the visit for a later date.
Potential Visits:
There's a large list of players Indiana has reached out to that remain uncommitted. It is unclear at this time if the following names will schedule visits for Indiana or not. The names include: Ryan Conwell, Koren Johnson, Javon Small, Jalen Blackmon, Cade Tyson, Ben Humrichous, and Koby Brea.
This story will be updated.
