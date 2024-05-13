Report: UT-Martin grad transfer forward Issa Muhammad garners IU's interest
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana basketball has continued to do its due diligence this offseason with two more scholarships left to fill ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Per a Monday morning report, UT Martin grad transfer forward Issa Muhammad has received interest from the Hoosiers, as Indiana continues to look to add to its already impressive incoming transfer class.
Muhammad has just one year of eligibility remaining.
Joining Indiana in its pursuit of the 6-foot-9, 225 pound forward are schools such as Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, San Diego State, New Mexico and many others.
Entering the transfer portal on April 9, Muhammad is looking for a fifth different school to call home throughout his lengthy collegiate career.
Muhhamad began his career at Daytona (Fl.) State College, spending two years there prior to spending a season at Northwest Florida State College.
The Atlanta, Georgia native then made the jump to Division I, spending the 2022-23 season at New Mexico Sate before transferring to UT-Martin and spending last season with the Skyhawks.
This past year, Muhammad averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game. He shot 51.0% from the field and 26.7% from three on 0.5 attempts a game. Muhammad is 7-26 from 3-point range over the past two seasons.
For his play during the 2023-24 season at UT-Martin, Muhammad was named second team All-OVC.
Check out some of Muhammad's highlights below.
