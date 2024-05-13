Muhammad has just one year of eligibility remaining.

Per a Monday morning report , UT Martin grad transfer forward Issa Muhammad has received interest from the Hoosiers, as Indiana continues to look to add to its already impressive incoming transfer class.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana basketball has continued to do its due diligence this offseason with two more scholarships left to fill ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Joining Indiana in its pursuit of the 6-foot-9, 225 pound forward are schools such as Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, San Diego State, New Mexico and many others.

Entering the transfer portal on April 9, Muhammad is looking for a fifth different school to call home throughout his lengthy collegiate career.

Muhhamad began his career at Daytona (Fl.) State College, spending two years there prior to spending a season at Northwest Florida State College.

The Atlanta, Georgia native then made the jump to Division I, spending the 2022-23 season at New Mexico Sate before transferring to UT-Martin and spending last season with the Skyhawks.

This past year, Muhammad averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game. He shot 51.0% from the field and 26.7% from three on 0.5 attempts a game. Muhammad is 7-26 from 3-point range over the past two seasons.

For his play during the 2023-24 season at UT-Martin, Muhammad was named second team All-OVC.

Check out some of Muhammad's highlights below.