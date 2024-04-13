Without further ado, let's dive into what Indiana fans should expect out of the newest Hoosier.

Rice spent one season in Pullman with the Cougars and is the No. 27 overall player in the Rivals transfer portal rankings . He joins the Hoosiers with at least three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Mike Woodson and Indiana have landed a commitment from Washington State transfer guard Myles Rice, the talented point guard announced via social media on Saturday .

With the commitment of Rice, Indiana is getting the true point guard that it didn't have for much of last season. Rice should provide the Hoosiers with a lead guard that the Hoosiers can trust night in and night out to be a leader on the floor.

Rice, a member of the 2021 high school recruiting class, was forced to sit out the first two years of his collegiate career as he received treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The 6-foot-3 guard was finally able to make his return to the court this past season for the Cougars as a redshirt freshman after making a full recovery.

The former three-star recruit started all 35 games for Washington State last season, averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds a night. Rice shot 43.9% from the field and 27.5% from three in his one and only campaign as a Cougar.

This past season, Washington State utilized Rice frequently as a pick-and-roll ball handler in half court settings. In nearly half of Rice's offensive possessions (40.3%) this past season, he worked as the ball handler in high screen-and-rolls.

While he only ranked in the 49th percentile in college basketball in points per possession in those sets, the pick-and-roll was still where a bulk of Rice's offensive production came from last year.

The first option for Rice in the pick-and-roll is to get all the way to the basket, where 35.6% of his shot attempts came from this past season.

Once at the rim, Rice was able to showcase his finishing ability. He shot 61.3% on field goal attempts at the rim with the Cougars this past year, showing off an array of different finishes over and around defenders.

If the defense sat in drop coverage and took away his ability to get to the basket last year, Rice didn't hesitate to pull-up from mid range for free throw line/elbow jumpers.

180 of the 246 jump shots (73.2%) Rice attempted a season ago came off the bounce. Going even further, 111 of those off-the-dribble jumpers came from inside the 3-point arc.

While the volume was there, the efficiency wasn't. The redshirt freshman shot just 36.9% on those off-the-bounce mid range jumpers this past season.

Rice also didn't hesitate to pull the trigger on pull-up jumpers from behind the arc a season ago. 69 of his 132 attempts from deep last season came off the bounce. He shot 27.5% on those 3-point attempts.