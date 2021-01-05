TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 5th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

⏰ Match time set for season opener at Wilkinson Hall. Televised on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/KVOCFqSeY1

NEWS | #IUSD and the Big Ten announced the 2021 Swimming and Diving schedule over the weekend. https://t.co/4QvoJeTqcm pic.twitter.com/HrphDA85U4

🚨 TOURNAMENT UPDATE 🚨 In 49 states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana! The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in Indiana. 👉 https://t.co/pGHfOjbm6n pic.twitter.com/OhWhkmX3RE

Robert Black Named to Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020-- IU Athletics

Berger’s career night not enough to complete IU women’s basketball’s comeback win over No. 12 Maryland-- Indiana Daily Student

Assembly Hall to be used as NCAA Tournament venue-- Crimson Quarry

NO. 19 IU WOMEN BURIED IN EARLY HOLE AT NO. 12 MARYLAND-- Hoosier Sports Report

Insider: IU basketball surges in the second half against Maryland-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.