 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 5th
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-05 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 5th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's loss in the Outback Bowl

Tramar Reece leaving IU program

Assembly Hall named venue for 2021 NCAA Tournament, state of Indiana hosts

Scott Dolson comments on IU being venue for 2021 NCAA Tournament

Indiana Basketball Roundup: Prep report

Missouri 2022 DE DJ Wesolak talks Indiana offer

Penix on board as a 2021 Heisman betting option

Trayce Jackson-Davis dominates in second half, powers Hoosiers to 63-55 win

WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson react to IU win over Maryland

WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to IU win over Maryland

IU 'locks in' during second half surge to close game out

Postgame Reaction: Dean Garrett and Kyle Taber discuss IU's win

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: IU basketball surges in the second half against Maryland-- Indy Star

IU football: 3 critical issues the Hoosiers face now-- Indy Star

NO. 19 IU WOMEN BURIED IN EARLY HOLE AT NO. 12 MARYLAND-- Hoosier Sports Report

Assembly Hall to be used as NCAA Tournament venue-- Crimson Quarry

Berger’s career night not enough to complete IU women’s basketball’s comeback win over No. 12 Maryland-- Indiana Daily Student

Robert Black Named to Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020-- IU Athletics

Postgame Quotes vs. Maryland-- IU Athletics

----

{{ article.author_name }}