TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 5th

The Hoosier Daily: January 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Three and Out: Three things we learned from IU's loss in the Outback Bowl
Tramar Reece leaving IU program
Assembly Hall named venue for 2021 NCAA Tournament, state of Indiana hosts
Scott Dolson comments on IU being venue for 2021 NCAA Tournament
Indiana Basketball Roundup: Prep report
Missouri 2022 DE DJ Wesolak talks Indiana offer
Penix on board as a 2021 Heisman betting option
Trayce Jackson-Davis dominates in second half, powers Hoosiers to 63-55 win
WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson react to IU win over Maryland
WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to IU win over Maryland
IU 'locks in' during second half surge to close game out
Postgame Reaction: Dean Garrett and Kyle Taber discuss IU's win
Tweets of the Day
Indiana wins it. pic.twitter.com/IobUptNXJb— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 5, 2021
Roll 'em back 📽 pic.twitter.com/RIVYlmbejb— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 5, 2021
That’s our Coach! @IURayLooze | #IUSD https://t.co/99DQ2XhrC9— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) January 4, 2021
January 5, 2021
⏰ Match time set for season opener at Wilkinson Hall.— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 4, 2021
Televised on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/KVOCFqSeY1
NEWS | #IUSD and the Big Ten announced the 2021 Swimming and Diving schedule over the weekend.https://t.co/4QvoJeTqcm pic.twitter.com/HrphDA85U4— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) January 4, 2021
Double-double x ✌— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 5, 2021
Well done, @RaceThompson1 & @TrayceJackson! pic.twitter.com/Y8sMH0yFqr
#BENCHMOB in full effect 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 https://t.co/eHX2GPbNps— TJD (@TrayceJackson) January 5, 2021
🚨 TOURNAMENT UPDATE 🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 4, 2021
In 49 states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana!
The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in Indiana.
👉 https://t.co/pGHfOjbm6n pic.twitter.com/OhWhkmX3RE
Headlines
Insider: IU basketball surges in the second half against Maryland-- Indy Star
IU football: 3 critical issues the Hoosiers face now-- Indy Star
NO. 19 IU WOMEN BURIED IN EARLY HOLE AT NO. 12 MARYLAND-- Hoosier Sports Report
Assembly Hall to be used as NCAA Tournament venue-- Crimson Quarry
Berger’s career night not enough to complete IU women’s basketball’s comeback win over No. 12 Maryland-- Indiana Daily Student
Robert Black Named to Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020-- IU Athletics
Postgame Quotes vs. Maryland-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
