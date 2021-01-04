 Postgame Reaction: Dean Garrett and Kyle Taber discuss IU's win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 22:59:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Postgame Reaction: Dean Garrett and Kyle Taber discuss IU's win

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Dean Garrett and Kyle Taber discuss IU's 63-55 win over Maryland to improve to 7-4 (2-2) on the season.

You can find the full replay here.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}