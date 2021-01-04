 TheHoosier - Tramar Reece leaving IU program
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 10:12:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Tramar Reece leaving IU program

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

The Indiana defense lost a player Monday as redshirt junior defensive lineman Tramar Reece entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Clearwater, Fla., native registered just one tackle this season, which came on Dec. 5 at Wisconsin. In 2019, as a sophomore, Reece played in four games, registering two tackles and a quarterback hurry. Against the Maryland Terrapins, he notched a tackle and a half tackle-for-a-loss in the road victory.

After redshirting in 2017, Reece hit the field in 2018 as a freshman, notching a pair of stops in three games after making his debut in the season opener at Florida International.

Reece entered Indiana as a two-star recruit, having served as team captain and being named Second Team All-State Team as a senior at Clearwater High School, where he recorded 47 tackles, 13 stops for a loss, 10 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked field goal, blocked punt and two touchdowns.

Reece joins wide receiver Rashawn Williams in the portal. Williams announced his intention to enter the portal last month.

----

{{ article.author_name }}