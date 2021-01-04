Behind the great play of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana got its second-straight Big Ten win with a 63-55 victory over Maryland.

The first half was a dismal one for the Hoosiers. They held the Terrapins to just 27 points, but only matched that with 21 points of their own. It was the worst offensive performance they have had since their game earlier this season against Texas. Indiana missed all of their nine three-point attempts through the first 20 minutes of action and shot just 9-of-30 from the floor.

The Hoosiers also suffered an injury to Armaan Franklin early in the first half. Franklin attempted to make a dribble move in transition and went down grabbing his ankle. The Hoosiers have yet to announce his diagnosis or probability to play, but Franklin didn't appear for the remainder of the game.

Even though they struggled mightily to start the game, the Hoosiers showed mental fortitude in the second half as they dug themselves out of a hole. They showed much more energy and righted most of their wrongs via two separate runs, including a big 13-2 run midway through the half.