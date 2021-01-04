A 6-1 Big Ten season full of wins over Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State for the first time in program history and the first win in Madison over Wisconsin in 19 years highlight a magical season for the Indiana Hoosiers.

However, a 26-20 setback in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss, who entered the bowl game at 4-5 and without several of its premiere players on offense will sting and leave a sour taste in the mouths of the Hoosiers, who are still searching for their first bowl win since 1991.

Here are three things we learned in the wake of the loss to the Rebels.