TheHoosier - Penix on board as a 2021 Heisman betting option

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix may have had his 2020 season cut short with his second ACL tear during his career, but that is not stopping him from being in the conversation for the 2021 Heisman Trophy watch.

According to MyBookie Sportsbook, Penix is in the fold with +1600 odds, putting him roughly middle of the pack.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the early favorite, followed by UNC's Sam Howell and Clemson's D.J. Uiagelelei, Southern California's Kedon Slovis and Miami's D'Eriq King.

Penix is ahead of a pair of quarterbacks -- Iowa State's Brock Purdy and Ole Miss quarterback and Outback Bowl MVP Matt Corral.

Penix garnered some Heisman talk following his performance against Ohio State.

Against the Buckeyes, threw for 491 yards, which is second all-time in Indiana football history. Through six games this season, the Tampa native was 124-of-220 for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns and he earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors by both the Big Ten coaches and the media.