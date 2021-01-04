TheHoosier - Penix on board as a 2021 Heisman betting option

Penix on board as a 2021 Heisman betting option
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix may have had his 2020 season cut short with his second ACL tear during his career, but that is not stopping him from being in the conversation for the 2021 Heisman Trophy watch.
According to MyBookie Sportsbook, Penix is in the fold with +1600 odds, putting him roughly middle of the pack.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the early favorite, followed by UNC's Sam Howell and Clemson's D.J. Uiagelelei, Southern California's Kedon Slovis and Miami's D'Eriq King.
Penix is ahead of a pair of quarterbacks -- Iowa State's Brock Purdy and Ole Miss quarterback and Outback Bowl MVP Matt Corral.
Penix garnered some Heisman talk following his performance against Ohio State.
Against the Buckeyes, threw for 491 yards, which is second all-time in Indiana football history. Through six games this season, the Tampa native was 124-of-220 for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns and he earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors by both the Big Ten coaches and the media.
On Nov. 28, Penix had just finished a first down scamper when he landed awkwardly and left the field against Maryland. In the aftermath, head coach Tom Allen would confirm the worst -- Penix had torn his ACL, the same ACL he tore as a freshman, and his record setting season would be over.
Since then, Penix had a successful surgery, according to Allen and is rehabbing with the hopes of being ready to play in 2021 for the Hoosiers.
Allen told the media recently his redshirt sophomore quarterback has been attacking his rehab, as he expected he would.
"Pure rehab and it is so critical you rehab at a high level for this type of an injury to maximize your performance when you do come back to have no issue. He knows he needs to attack these rehabs, which he has already started doing. The surgery was a great success.
Allen said he doesn't expect Penix back for spring practice, but admitted there is a timeline for him.
"Right now, he is on schedule. I don't see him being involved with spring, but should see him after that. Should be fully healed, fully ready to go and fully ready to be our quarterback in 2021," Allen said.
