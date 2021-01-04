Once again, Indiana found itself playing with little energy and toughness on both ends of the floor.

Long scoring droughts and sloppy possessions throughout the first half gave Indiana a six-point deficit entering halftime. That deficit stretched to 10 early in the second half.

IU then used a 13-2 run to take the lead and never looked back.

A full-40 minute performance has still yet to be put together this season, but it is the grit of this team that gave IU a win when it didn't necessarily have much life.

"The second half we were a much more physical team... We were able to break the game open with a couple of good swings," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Right when we got to the 12 minute mark, 10 minute mark, 8 minute mark, it felt the same. You're in the game, up two and we hadn't been able to close defensively (in the past)."

After trailing 37-27, IU outscored Maryland 36-18 in the final 15:14 of the game to secure its second-straight Big Ten win.