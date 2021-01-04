IU 'locks in' during second half surge to close game out
Once again, Indiana found itself playing with little energy and toughness on both ends of the floor.
Long scoring droughts and sloppy possessions throughout the first half gave Indiana a six-point deficit entering halftime. That deficit stretched to 10 early in the second half.
IU then used a 13-2 run to take the lead and never looked back.
A full-40 minute performance has still yet to be put together this season, but it is the grit of this team that gave IU a win when it didn't necessarily have much life.
"The second half we were a much more physical team... We were able to break the game open with a couple of good swings," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Right when we got to the 12 minute mark, 10 minute mark, 8 minute mark, it felt the same. You're in the game, up two and we hadn't been able to close defensively (in the past)."
After trailing 37-27, IU outscored Maryland 36-18 in the final 15:14 of the game to secure its second-straight Big Ten win.
